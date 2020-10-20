United and Liverpool in talks to form £4.6 Billion European Premier League

RIVALS Manchester United and Liverpool are both in talks to form a £4.6 Billion European Premier League after failing to get Project Big Picture off the ground.

Project Big Picture was dismissed as clubs were concerned about differing power levels that certain clubs would have during any restructuring process, however, that has not stopped the Premier League rivals as they look to set up a new ‘European Super League’

If proposals were successful then the new European Premier League, which would almost certainly kill the Uefa Champions League, would potentially involve five English clubs and a host of Europe’s top teams, and could begin as early as 2022.

FIFA have reportedly been talks regarding the league alongside Wall Street giants JP Morgan, who could be willing to provide $6 Billion (£4.6 Billion) in debt to help finance the league.

The bank would be quickly repaid due to the large broadcast fees the league would almost certainly be able to charge and recoup.

Spanish finance company. Key Capital Partners, have also reportedly played a key role in talks so far.

How the European Premier League would look:

18-team competition played during the normal European club season

Typical league format would follow before the top-performing teams would enter a knockout competition to crown a champion

Prize money for the winning side is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds every single year

