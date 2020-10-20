Continued rise in coronavirus infections in school children

SCHOOLS in the Balearics seem to be hit very hard by coronavirus with children in Mallorca suffering the worst and figures for last week show that out of 116 schoolchildren who tested positive, 105 came from schools in Mallorca with just eight in Ibiza and three inn Menorca.

A total of 186 pupils in 32 groups are self-isolating with Mallorca leading the way with 151 youngsters affected compared to 30 from Ibiza and five in Menorca.

Teachers seem to be in a much better position with a total of nine self-isolating in Mallorca and seven in Ibiza with none reported as being infected in Menorca.

Worried that there is a potential spike in Covid-19, the Balearic Government has now reduced the number of people who may meet in social and family gatherings from 10 to six.

