Brexit talks remain on hold as both sides fail to make any further developments on making a deal.

Lord Frost, UK Negotiator, said calls between him and Michel Barnier had been ´constructive´ but negotiations between the UK and the EU would not resume in person until the EU changes its approach.

-- Advertisement --



Barnier has said that the EU´s door “remains open” and added “we should be making the most out of the little time left” after the phonecall.

A compromise is needed from both sides ahead of the deadline at the end of the year, both are arguing over key areas such as fishing with them both bartering over how much European fishermen will be allowed in Britsh waters post-Brexit.

The EU wants the UK to agree to rules limiting government help for business and industry, as well as a way for the EU to seek to redress if they are broken.

The prime minister´s spokesperson said, “genuine negotiation rather than one side being expected to make all of the moves” were needed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Brexit talks remain on hold as both sides fail to agree on key areas” For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!