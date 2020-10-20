The community of Madrid is to ask the government of Pedro Sanchez to impose a curfew on the region, it has been reported.

The Councilor of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, is pursuing plans for the Government to implement a curfew to stop surging coronavirus infections. “For that [to decree a curfew] you have to have legal coverage that the Community of Madrid does not have, it would have to be a decision made by the Government of Spain,” he said.

The numbers of infections continue to skyrocket in Spain, which is already close to one million positive cases since the pandemic began. Regional authorities haven’t yet ruled out more “drastic” measures that would serve to stop the spread of the virus.

This news comes as the president of Navarra, María Chivite, announced on Monday the perimeter isolation of the community and as of Thursday the closure of restaurants. Castilla y León has confined the Burgos town of Aranda de Duero and Burgos capital will close tonight, while the cities of Palencia and León will extend the two weeks they have been confined by another 14 days. In total there are 6.3 million Spaniards confined, taking into account the restrictions in towns of Murcia, Andalusia and Galicia, and most areas of Madrid

The Spanish government will meet today to discuss the proposed curfew in Madrid, a statement is expected to be delivered later today.

