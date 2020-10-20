Greater Manchester are unwillingly going into Tier 3 lockdown. Breaking News – Greater Manchester going into Tier 3.

Greater Manchester going into Tier 3 lockdown has occurred despite the disagreement between Andy Burnham and Robert Jenrick. Greater Manchester are being forced into this Tier 3 lockdown in an attempt to decrease their COVID-19 cases, however, the public are extremely reluctant.

The areas affected by Tier 3 means all pubs and bars will close for 28 days unless it serves large and filling meals. All indoor and outdoor socialising with different households will not be allowed, along with residents being firmly told not to travel if it is not absolutely necessary.

Not much has been expressed about the matter, but Boris Johnson is due to announce the details at the 5pm press conference in the UK.

