EVEN though the world is recognising the World Health Organisation Breast Cancer awareness month during October as it is the form of cancer which affects the largest number of women, the Balearic Health Ministry is increasing the period between checks from two to three years.

Until now, women aged between 50 and 69 were invited for a check every two years but due to the problems surrounding the coronavirus pandemic with more than 3,500 checks cancelled, this will now change from the middle of 2021.

In an effort to keep on top of the problem tests take place on Saturdays and Sundays but because of hygiene regulations take longer than previously to be completed and it doesn’t help that around 10 per cent of all those booked miss their appointment according to Carmen Sánchez-Contador in charge of mammograms.

