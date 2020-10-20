241 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the UK today, the highest since June 5 with 21,331 cases tested positive for the disease.

The worrying rise of 68.5 percent from last Tuesday, October 13, in which 143 deaths were recorded. The number of hospital admissions was 1,019. This is the first time we’ve seen four-figure numbers since May.

The numbers are showing that the UK is now in the full grips of the second wave of the pandemic with cases souring since the national lockdown ended.

Although the figures are worrying they do seem to be rising much slower than they did in the first wave with hospital admissions only rising by a fifth of the rate that was seen back in March.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, said, “What you can see is that the R hasn’t gone back to where it was and where it would be in an unmitigated epidemic of this disease which would be at about three”

“So it has gone up, the epidemic is growing, probably between four percent and seven percent per day, but that R hasn’t gone right back up and the reason it hasn’t is because of the measures everyone is already taking.”

