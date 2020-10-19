UK beach home could be won for £2.50

Olympic athlete raffles off stunning £475K UK beach home for just £2.50

Two-time Olympian snowboarder and halfpipe world cup winner, Jan Michaelis, and his wife Alina, are raffling off their beach-home for just £2.50 to give someone a mortgage free beach life, whilst raising vital cash for charity.

-- Advertisement --



The three-bedroom modern bungalow comes complete with a one bedroom garden cabin that is ideal for a holiday rental, and is within walking distance of the blue flag beaches at East Head which are ranked among Britain’s most beautiful, and in a National Trust Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The property is situated two hours from London.

Within just eight weeks, ticket sales have meant the couple have already raised £10,000 and therefore able to hand over £5,000 to their first charity, Surfers Against Sewage. The remainder £5,000 will be donated to the second charity once the paperwork is complete. It is hoped that by the time the house raffle ends on 6 February 2021, over £50,000 would have been raised for charity.

Jan, 42, originally from Hamburg, Germany, says: “We decided to raffle off our property for a variety of reasons. With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions charities are in desperate need for help, so we thought we could raise some vital cash for two charities that are close to our hearts. Not only that but mental health is at an all-time high, so we thought, why not create a fun raffle that sees someone unexpectantly win a mortgage free beach house. The surge in staycations also shows that a lot of people are not travelling abroad so with the additional cabin within the grounds the person could not only win a mortgage free house, but a side income too.”

The property has an en-suite bathroom to the master suite and an open-plan living room and dining area with large sliding doors to a side garden. A modern kitchen overlooks the back garden with patio doors that lead to a large terrace for al fresco dining. Hidden behind a fence at the back of the garden features a one-bedroom cabin, with en-suite toilet, kitchenette and a large patio with a hot tub jacuzzi. The property has planning permission to double the bungalow’s floor space by adding two bedrooms and a further bathroom.

The competition closes on Saturday February 6, 2021. For your chance to win the £475,000 UK property and donate to charity at the same time, you can purchase a ticket here: http://www.winmybeachhome.co.uk

Thank you for reading this article, “UK beach home could be won for £2.50”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.