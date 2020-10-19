NINETEEN students in Valladolid face fines for forming a human tower in Plaza de Santa Cruz.

They had intended to reach the bell on the facade of the Santa Cruz palace that is located there and houses the offices of the Vice-Chancellor of Valladolid University.

-- Advertisement --



Whether or not they would have reached it is unknown, as the Policia Local caught the group red-handed at 2am as they formed one of the human towers that are more usual in the Valencian Community and Cataluña than Castilla-Leon.

All were fined for failing to wear facemasks or respect social distancing regulations while two more face an additional charge of failure to obey authority after they ignored the officers’ orders to stop.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Students’ unreachable goal in Valladolid.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!