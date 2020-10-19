Scotland approves plans for a second Trump resort

SCOTLAND officials have just approved plans for a second Trump resort in Aberdeenshire.

Plans were given the final go-ahead on Friday for a new 18-hole golf course, to be built next to the original Trump International golf resort on his Menie Estate, north of Aberdeen, which opened in 2012.

Despite local objections, the Aberdeenshire council has approved the building of the golf course and a 450-room resort hotel with conference centre and spa. The course will be named MacLeod after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

It will also include 36 golf villas, 950 holiday apartments in four blocks and up to 500 houses and community facilities.

The course will share the golf house and related facilities currently serving the Menie course.

Environmentalists are worried that the new resort will further destroy the coastal sand dunes in the area.

Bob Ward with the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment said: “’The council sided with Trump International. They accepted the economic case over the environmental case”.

The Aberdeen council said the development is subject to some conditions such as measures to minimize the flooding risk at the site.

