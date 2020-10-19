THE Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) says the coast is currently operating under a cloud of fear and intimidation.

-- Advertisement --



The party has been meeting residents of the coast regarding the various issues raised and what they are said to have uncovered is that businesses and associations are operating under a fear of reprisals if they become involved in politics.

They have also found that associations felt they have been intimidated if they get involved and has concluded that this could be the dirty side of politics other parties are prepared to use to keep their stranglehold on the coast.

The PIOC believe the coast is operating under a cloud of fear and intimidation and that the residents are backing them, however, their voices have to remain silent as any word of support for the party could result in an unexpected visit from the police to check their premises.

They state that the council are not prepared to loose their grip on Orihuela Costa from which “over 49% of their total revenue comes”.

In a statement, the party said: “When we do achieve independence, the first thing we should do like other areas who got independence is: to drop the name Orihuela, like Guardamar, for example, dropped the name Orihuela [and is] now called Guardamar Del Segura.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “PIOC: Coast is operating under a cloud of fear and intimidation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!