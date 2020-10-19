MOTHER-of-one Zara Anne Radcliffe, 30, has pleaded guilty to killing an 88-year-old churchwarden and stabbing three other shoppers in a frenzied knife attack in a crowded supermarket.

-- Advertisement --



Radcliffe stabbed John Rees in the face inside a Co-op shop while his 87-year-old dementia-suffering wife Eunice waited in their car in the village of Peygraig in the Rhondda, South Wales, in May.

She today, October 19, admitted manslaughter for her meltdown attack leading to Mr Rees’s death.

Radcliffe also pleaded guilty to three charges of attempted murder of nurse Lisa Way, 53, shopper Andrew Price, 58, and nurse Gaynor Saurin, 65, at the Co-operative store.

She is currently being held at Rampton secure hospital.

Radcliffe was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of her meltdown, Merthyr Crown Court heard and was released from mental health treatment at the start of lockdown.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, told the court the pleas were acceptable to the Crown as at the time of the incident Radcliffe was suffering from schizophrenia.

An inquest heard Mr Rees was attacked by a woman while he was in the shop and died from severe blunt trauma to his face. His cause of death was recorded as severe blunt trauma to the face including multiple facial fractures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Mother of one admits killing churchwarden in supermarket meltdown ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page