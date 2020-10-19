I loved being in lockdown with my new man, ex and his new boyfriend

FOUR time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington was all smiles as she posed with her daughter, new boyfriend, and ex-husband, as well as his boyfriend, as they are a true inspiration of what a modern family can be.

The photo was taken as the group lived together during lockdown and shows how accepting the 31-year-old former swimmer is of ex-husband Harry Needs’s decision to come out as bisexual.

In an exclusive interview, Rebecca, who shares daughter Summer, five, with Harry and is expecting a baby boy with new man Andrew Parsons, 31, said,

“We are so on board when it comes to Summer. And Harry is so good with her.

“I loved lockdown with her and having that time together.”

Rebecca and Harry, 28, a former competitive swimmer turned personal trainer, split up in 2016 after 18 months of marriage.

But Harry and his boyfriend Michael Gunning, 26, also a competitive swimmer, stayed with Rebecca during lockdown so Harry could spend more time with Summer.

Rebecca claims, “It was hard at times, don’t get me wrong, but I look at it now and think we’ll never get that time back and it was the situation we are in.

“And Summer didn’t know any different.

“Kids are way more adaptable and flexible than us adults. She took everything in her stride.”

Rebecca stood by Harry when he came out as bisexual on Fathers’ Day this year.

Harry revealed he had never told Rebecca about his sexuality during their marriage, or their five-year relationship prior to that.

He added, “I only talked to Rebecca about my sexuality as a friend after we had amicably separated.

“I never felt I deceived her, because I loved her and, like I already said, I never had the time to discover my full sexuality.”

