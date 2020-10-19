Hospitals in Manchester ‘to run out of intensive care beds in less than a month’

Greater Manchester’s intensive care capacity could be overwhelmed with coronavirus cases by November 12, health officials have warned.

Downing Street has announced Number 10 has increased pressure on the region to accept tier-three Covid-19 restrictions. Boris Johnson has reportedly offered local leaders up to £100million to accept the most severe level of regional lockdown- which is Tier three. However, metro Mayor Andy Burnham has turned it down, saying ‘it’s not about the size of the cheque’.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said that the ‘best case’ scenario for the region would be for cases to double every two weeks, with all current ICU capacity taken up by November 8. He said all surge capacity – designed to deal with an unexpected wave of excess patients would be used up by November 12. Number 10’s figures do not appear to include Manchester’s NHS Nightingale Hospital which would increase available capacity.

