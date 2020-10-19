Explosives seized in Portugal belonging to Spanish terrorist group

THE Portuguese authorities are about to hand over to Spain explosives and other items seized late last year from the terrorist organisation Resistencia Galega following a joint investigation by officers from both countries.

The warehouse was located in the Portuguese town of Coimbra and investigators are studying the possibility that the same place was used for the assembly of explosive devices.

Following the arrest of the top leaders of the Galician Resistance, Antón García Matos and María Asunción Losada Camba, in Vigo (Pontevedra), and the search of their homes in the village of Baños, in Fornelos de Montes a new investigation which led to the discovery of the warehouse.

Officers discovered PVC devices prepared and loaded with gunpowder, fuses of different types, as well as timers and other bomb making material as well as tools to allow for the production of fake documents.

