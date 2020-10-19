The government has issued Greater Manchester an ultimatum to reach an agreement on entering Tier 3 restrictions by midday tomorrow.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said 10 days of discussions in “good faith” have not yet resulted in an agreement. He went on to warn that the prime minister would have to intervene if no deal is made by the deadline after further talks on Monday failed to end in an accord.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and other local leaders have been demanding further economic support for businesses that would be affected by the region entering the highest level of COVID-19 measures.

Mr Jenrick said late on Monday night, quote: “The public health situation in Greater Manchester continues to deteriorate. We’ve now had 10 days of discussions, in good faith, with local leaders in Greater Manchester. We’ve not so far been able to reach an agreement. We’ve offered a comprehensive package of support, in addition to the national measures that have been set out by the chancellor.

I’ve written this evening to the mayor of Greater Manchester and to local leaders in the city region to say that, if we’re not able to reach an agreement by noon tomorrow, then – with deep regret – I’ll have to advise the prime minister that we’re not able to reach an agreement at this time.”

