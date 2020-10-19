Animal association denounces driver for allegedly feeding alcohol to horse

The Balearic Animal Association (Assaib) has accused a trotting driver (horse and buggy) of mistreating a horse called Helen Llinartix after a video emerged on social media showing him apparently force feeding the horse with champagne or cava after it won the Manacor Grand Prix in Mallorca.

Although the driver denies that this was alcohol and told a French radio station that that he was feeding the animal a mixture of electrolytes and amino acids, Assaib has alerted Seprona (the section of the Guardia Civil responsible for investigating cruelty to animals) of the existence of the video.

The animal rights group has also revealed that the person in question has been in trouble with the French Trotting Association and is banned from taking part in races until 2023 and has also been investigated for alleged improprieties in the USA.

