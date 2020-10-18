UK Churches under criminal attack as they become a consistent target for thieves, vandals and even violence assault.

UK Churches at risk of continuing and increasing crime following more than 5,000 were recorded in the past year.

Religious premises in the past year have seen a dramatic increase in a variety of crimes and vandalism.

Even though the UK was in a strict period of lockdown for four-months, crime rates in Britain were still relatively high with an average of 13 crimes per day. Furthermore, there were 5,367 incidents of theft, assault, burglary and vandalism in just 12 months in the UK according to figures from the countries territorial police forces.

Of these figures, over 1,000 of the crimes were committed in religious locations ranging from theft to vandalism. The figures on crime in religious institutions shows a total of 273 burglaries, 188 offences of arson and criminal damage, 371 thefts and a staggering 250 cases of violent assault.

Thefts cover a range of rare, unique and expensive items including a 300-year-old brass bell from England’s smallest church in Wiltshire.

Even shocking still was a theft on Boxing Day in Gloucester where thieves broke into the church and ransacked the churches nativity scene and charity donations.

Criminals even attacked the roof of the Somerset’s St John the Baptist church which dates back to the 15th century that has left the parish with a hefty bill of £41,600.

