Tory leaders tell Boris to give them a clear end date, amid fear he will ruin the economy.

Concerned Tory leaders have told Boris Johnston that he needs to set out guidelines with a clear end date for the new local lockdowns amid fears that the country will be entering an endless cycle of shutdowns with no clear end goal.

The leaders have said this is unacceptable and would ruin our economy.

Senior MP’s spoke out after it is believed that MP’s could pass through even tighter rules in Tier Three to try and get the infection rate under control.

This comes after Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Adviser, said that the measures currently would not be enough to get the R number below 1.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, told the Sunday Telegraph, “If further restrictions on people’s lives are proposed, the Government has to set a clear end date and a strategy for returning life to normal”

There is a glimmer of hope though for a Vaccine after the Deputy Chief Medical officer has said we could have a jab ready to roll out around Christmas.

