Spike in coronavirus cases in Italy has led to new restrictions

A SPIKE in coronavirus cases in Italy has led to announcement of new restrictions to be enforced, according to the PM.

The tighter safety measures were announced by PM Giuseppe Conte who has insisted that the new restrictions are “to avoid a new lockdown”.

The announcement has given local mayors the power to close public areas after 9pm with restaurant opening times and group sizes also being tightened.

Bars and restaurants must close at midnight and after 6pm, only table service will be allowed, with maximum group sizes being six.

Starting times at schools will be later and more distance-learning will be encouraged, although these will mainly affect older pupils in high schools.

Conferences and local festivals have been suspended and amateur contact sports will be stopped. Gyms and swimming pools have seven days to adapt to the new protocols.

With the latest spike in coronavirus cases being recorded in Italy, Conte has had to act quickly to tighten up restrictions.

The new restrictions have been forced upon the PM to stop panic among the public following its highest daily infection rate being recorded, for the second day in a row, after 11,705 new cases were announced today.

Today’s number of cases beat the previous record, which consisted of 10,925 recorded yesterday, and sees the country now registering 36,500 coronavirus deaths, placing it second to only the UK in Europe.

“We cannot waste time, we must put in place measures to avoid a generalised lockdown, which could severely compromise the economy,” Conte said in his TV announcement.

“The most effective measures remain the basic precautions: mask, distance and hand hygiene. We must pay attention to situations where we let our guard down – with relatives and friends. In these situations, the maximum precaution is required,” he concluded.

