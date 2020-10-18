SPAIN’S army wants to “decongest” the Madrid Community where 30 per cent of its soldiers are stationed.

It hopes to relocate them to underpopulated areas of Spain and has already moved the Castillejos Division’s HQ to Huesca.

-- Advertisement --



There are also plans to move a regiment to Zamora and another to Burgos, while installing a giant logistics centre in one of the Castillas or Andalucia.

But there is a huge drawback to these projects which would be welcomed in zones with ageing populations that are increasingly deserted by the young.

“We don’t have the money,” army sources told El Pais.

At present the army owns 236 properties classed as “unnecessary.” Of these, 140 are located in urban areas, often in the centre of big cities, and their sale could finance relocating to other parts of Spain.

“These barracks cannot be sold until they are empty and they won’t be empty until their occupants have moved,” the same sources said. “It’s a vicious circle.”

Meanwhile, the property market has not returned to its pre-2008 financial crisis levels and the Ministry of Defence is reluctant to demilitarise unused properties at this stage, as that would mean paying the IVA added-value tax.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Defence ministry can’t manoeuvre a move.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!