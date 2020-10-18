Rough justice in a Barcelona prison

A CHILD abuser in Brians 2 in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona) was killed by another prisoner “as punishment.”

In statements to an investigating Granollers judge, prison officers explained that the aggressor stabbed the 32-year-old victim “very aggressively” 27 times in the back in the exercise yard.

As the warders approached, he called out to them: “Don’t come near, this isn’t against you. He’s a pimp, a child abuser. Don’t worry, he’s dead now.”

The judge concluded that the killer, who is 37 and serving a long sentence for murder, set out to punish the second man.

The dead prisoner had been convicted of prostituting children and the disabled as well as sexist violence, offences that the author of the crime regarded as inexcusable.

He is now accused of murder with intent and unjustified malice, having acted without any provocation on the part of the dead prisoner, the judge said.

After analysing images of the killing, it was clear that the attack was “planned, rapid and intended to cause as much damage as possible,” he added.

