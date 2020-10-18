Real Madrid and Barcelona both suffer LaLiga defeats

REAL MADRID and Barcelona both suffer defeats in LaLiga as Villarreal stay top, although both teams have games in hand.

Current LaLiga champions Madrid lost at home after suffering a 1-0 defeat to fourth place Cadiz following a first half goal from Anthony Lozano.

The Honduras forward was assisted by a headed pass by Álvaro Negredo and scored on 16 minutes with a right footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner.

Rivals Barcelona suffered a similar fate losing 1-0 away from home after Djené Dakonam drew a foul from Frenkie de Jong inside the penalty area, which was converted by Jaime Mata, who cooly slotted home with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

In other news, new LaLiga side Elche won 2-0 away at Alaves following goals from Pere Milla and Tete Morente.

The win by the southern Costa Blanca side means they climb up to 12th position in the table.

