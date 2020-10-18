Immigrants who come to the UK illegally should be treated criminals says, MP Tom Hunt.

A debate has been launched after a petition of more than 123,000 people signed pressing for the government to take action.

Tom Hunt, Conservative MP of Ipswich, will use this event to argue for tougher laws against Immigrants entering the country unlawfully.

Hunt said, “There is a legal process for trying to move to this country and if you have deliberately and knowingly not engaged that process but instead of that have gone down an illegal route then I think that should be treated in exactly the same way as any other kind of law-breaking.”

Tory MP maintains he is not against migrants coming to the country lawfully, but will not stand for people trying to enter the country in small boats stating, “We are a country, post-Brexit, who want to be open to the most talented people to come here and set up home. We certainly don’t want to be anti-immigrant at all, but we want to have control of immigration.”

The government replied in response to the petition saying “The Government is committed to tackling illegal migration. We are working to strengthen borders, tackle organised immigration crime, overcome rigid legal barriers to removal, and overhaul the system.”

