Family who couldn’t pay funeral bill left with ‘body lying on the floor’

A family who couldn’t afford to pay their son’s funeral bills were ‘left with his body on the floor’.

A grieving family were left with their son’s body lying on the floor of their garage when funeral directors removed the casket. Their son, 19, died of natural causes.

Spanish newspapers reported that the funeral bill came to 3’500 Mexican pesos – about £120. When the funeral directors turned up at the wake demanding payment, the family offered 900 pesos but this was refused, with the funeral home demanding payment in full. They then removed the corpse and put it on the concrete floor, taking away the coffin.

Shocked friends took to social media in a desperate scramble to raise money for the funeral costs.

“This family needs help to give a healthy burial to the body,” one tweet said.

Another read: “It should be noted that the family is poor and did not have money to pay for the funeral service.”

Donations flooded in and the family were able to buy a new casket for their son.

