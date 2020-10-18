China threatens to take US nationals hostage if multiple researchers who have been detained for Visa Fraud are not allowed to return to China.

China has increased its threats to the US that it will start taking American citizens living in China hostage if the do not release a Chinese research scientist.

-- Advertisement --



Juan Tang entered the US in early 2019 and was then questioned by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Tang had specified on her visa application that she had never worked for People’s Liberation Army.

However, she was interrogated, detained and arrested for Visa Fraud by the FBI in July once a photo was discovered of Tang in full PLA uniform.

Since the summer, Chinese government officials have been threatening the US with retaliation if Tang is not released and allowed to return to China.

The potential action by China, known as “Hostage Diplomacy, would be initiated as a direct response to the detainment of Tang and another four Chinese scientist who have also been detained by US officials.

The additional four scientists were also arrested for Visa Fraud to gain entry into the US however it has been subsequently discovered that those scientists, who all work at top US medical research facilities, are continuing members of the Chinese military.

However, China is still demanding that the US drop all charges against them and allow them to return to China.

Tensions between China and the US continue to escalate, and US official expect China to keep good on its threats to take US national hostage as a bargaining tool.

Tang has now been released on bail.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “China threatens to take US nationals hostage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!