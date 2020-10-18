Brief encounters during lockdown

SALES of emergency contraception fell 11.4 per cent during the State of Alarm lockdown according to research by HRA Pharma.

The downturn reflected less socialising, leading to fewer sexual relationships which would have tended to be “sporadic and less-planned,” HRA Pharma concluded.

Investigators deduced that lockdown made it less easy to access the “morning-after” pill during lockdown as well as medical advice when health centres and pharmacies were concentrating on Covid-19 patients.

Sales of emergency contraception fell nationally by an average 19 per cent in April and May when lockdown was at its strictest.

They rose gradually during the New Normality but although they have picked up over the summer, they have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, HRA Pharma found.

“Contraceptives and emergency contraception are important because they prevent future terminations,” said Guillermo Sellers, HRA Pharma’s medical director, referring to a possible increase in unwanted pregnancies.

