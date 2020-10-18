BAYWATCH star’s ex-wife found living on the streets after going missing two years ago.

Jeremy Jackson’s ex-wife Loni Willison has been found homeless and sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles two years after she went missing.

Loni Willison, 37, was married to the Baywatch star from 2012 until 2014, but the marriage ended after a series of booze-fuelled rows. Loni disappeared in 2018 when friends tried to check her into rehab for a crystal meth addiction and she had been missing for two years.

Now photos show her homeless and living on the streets of Los Angeles.

The photos show Loni pushing a shopping cars full of clothes and blankets. She was also seen smoking a cigarette and picking rubbish up off the ground.

Loni told The Sun that she doesn’t need any help.

“I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me.”

She added: “I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here. Nobody really cares about me and I don’t want to see them, they don’t want to see me.”

