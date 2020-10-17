A group of 600 Yodellers who attended a concert in Switzerland have been blamed for a Covid supercluster.

A yodelling festival held in the Schwyz region if Switzerland in September has been blamed for the worst Covid supercluster in Europe. The rural canton region has since registered an infection rate of 408 per 100’000 inhabitants.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking with RTS public television, event organiser Beat Hegner told RTS public television that attendees at the musical had been asked to social distance, but that masks weren’t mandatory.

“We can’t do anything about what happened with this yodelling group”, he said. “We found out nine days after the performances that several people from the group were infected.”

Authorities have now made mask-wearing mandatory at all events with more than 50 people where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Swiss president Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters: “It is five minutes to midnight,” a stark warning that worse may yet be to come.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Yodellers blamed for Covid supercluster”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!