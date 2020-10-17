Tragedy as 16-year-old teenager killed in road collision in Wales when a 28-year-old driver knocked him from his bike.

A teenager has been killed on a road in Newport, Wales, after being hit by a car while he was riding his bike.

On Friday, October 16, a teenager was involved in a hit and run collision with a Ford Focus on the South Distributor Road.

A 28-year-old, as yet unnamed man, has been arrested and is being held in custody by Gwent Police.

Emergency services were quick to attend the scene but could not do anything to save the teenager.

It is not yet known the reason that the collision occurred but police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help prosecute the offender.

