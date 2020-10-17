Thousands of anti-mask protesters descended on London today calling for an end to the lockdown just hours after the capital entered Tier 2 restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



The group marched through Hyde Park and Oxford Street demanding an end to lockdown. Many held up placards reading “COVID-19 equals control” and “lockdown kills” while shunning protective face masks. Protesters were closely followed by police officers as they made their way through central London.

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers, who was previously fined £10,000 for organising a rally, was also in attendance. He could be seen shouting into a megaphone with his fist raised in the air. The group wants an end to face masks and also want to stop any coronavirus vaccines.

They also held up a huge banner demanding no social distancing measures under the hashtag “Our Movement”. Boris Johnson is now facing calls from his own MPs for a national “circuit breaker” lockdown.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thousands of Anti-Mask Protesters in London Demand an End to Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!