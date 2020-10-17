POPE Francis permanently removes Polish Bishop for sex abuse cover-up following incriminating documentary.

Polish Bishop Edward Janiak tendered his regisnation on Saturday after being suspended by Pope Francis in June pending an investigation into an alleged cover-up of sexual assaults in his dioceses.

Janiak’s suspension came as a result of online documentary “Playing Hide and Seek” which aired in May and highlighted the cases of two paedophile priests. Janiak handled both cases and was accused of covering-up the sexual abuse.

Apnews speculates that the willingness of the Vatican to accept Janiak’s final resignation indicates that they must be in a position to substantiate at least some of the accusations made by the documentary.

Meanwhile, in the UK, a damning report by a government-led Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has criticized the Church of England over its handling of sexual abuse allegations.

