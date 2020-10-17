Police in Spain’s Andalusia Start to Check on ‘COVID Flouters’

Local police in the region of Spain’s Andalusia have started to check up on people who are supposed to be self-isolating at home.

Knock-Knock its the COVID Police!

The Ministry of Health wants to make sure that people who have tested positive AND their close contacts are sticking to the quarantine rules. The local police have now been handed control and penalties can reach as much as 60,000 euros for those that do not self-isolate.

It has often been said that one of the reasons why the pandemic is far from being controlled is that there are many citizens who, after testing positive for coronavirus or knowing that they have been close contacts of someone diagnosed with the virus, do not comply with the mandatory isolation measures.

To try to avoid these breaches, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía and the Andalusian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP) have reinforced the measures so that these quarantines are strictly followed.

The Health Ministry said that the controls, which until recently were carried out randomly in specific cases of special risk, have been extended. Local police now have all the details of the residents who must perform isolation in each municipality so that they can ensure compliance with the isolation measures.

With fines ranging from €100 euros for a minor infringement to an eye-watering €60,000 for serious offences it is worth abiding by the law and to self-isolate, after all, its in all our best interests.

