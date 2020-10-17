No tricks while Trick or Treating in Adra

TRICK or treating at Halloween will not be allowed to fall foul of Adra’s anti-Covid regulations.

A municipal decree reminded the local population that facemasks would be obligatory and stressed the importance of being extra-careful on Halloween night.

“It is essential to adopt all protection measures to avoid unnecessary risks that could contribute to the spread of the virus,” declared Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes.

He also called on the public to be responsible. “The health crisis continues and it is only with common sense and collective commitment that we can halt it,” Cortes said.

Not only would facemasks continue to be obligatory, but they could not be substituted by fancy-dress masks, he continued.

Social and family gatherings should still be restricted to a maximum of 10 people in line with Junta de Andalucia guidelines, while rigorously observing social distancing, according to Cortes’s decree.

This also recommended limiting Halloween celebrations to the “usual stable family group or bubble.”

Visiting shops and private homes for Trick or Treating are to be avoided this year and adults and children alike were asked to continue respecting the anti-Covid health and safety measures.

Not doing so would result in a fine, Cortes warned.

