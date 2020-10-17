Hotel forced to split guests dependent on where they live under new restrictions in Galway.

A luxury hotel that sits on top of the border between the counties of Galway and Mayo has had to take the extreme action of separating its guests due COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests are now having to be located rooms dependent on which county they are visiting from or which county they have passed through to get there.

The main building of the site, Ashford Castle, is situated on the Galway side of the Cong River, which divides the property, while the remaining grounds including its tea rooms and additional hotel, the Lodge at Ashford Castle, are situated on the Mayo side.

The current Irish coronavirus restrictions mean that the public are not permitted to travel out with their own county for non-essential reasons. As such, the hotel can only accommodate guests into the Castle if they currently resident in Galway county, this is despite the official property address being listed in Mayo.

I am delighted to advise that the Ashford Estate will remain open adhering to level 3 restrictions! This means that @ashfordcastle looks forward to welcome guests from Galway ( yes the Castle is in Galway) and @TheLodgeAshford looks forward to welcoming guests from Mayo!! pic.twitter.com/qNZSmvtUNm — Niall Rochford (@RochfordNiall) October 6, 2020



General manager, Niall Rochford, said, “After I posted on Twitter, there were a lot of cross people in Mayo.”

“There are people who have always had a really strong connection with Ashford and that emotional bond was evident. But we have always paid our rates to Galway County Council for the castle and we pay our rates on the Lodge to Mayo County Council.”

The hotel has faced even further difficulties as guest arriving from Galway would have to briefly drive through Mayo to get to the castle.

He said, “People from Galway will be able to come to stay in the castle, but they won’t be able to get out of their cars when they are driving through Mayo.”

