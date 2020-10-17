Facebook in hot water for censorship decision which favour a small number of news sites over others.

Facebook is once again under fire after CEO, Mark Zuckerbeg, instructed his team of engineers to change the current algorithms to mainly send traffic to specific Facebook approved websites.

A new report has identified that certain news site would no longer be shown in users Facebook feeds as a result of the change.

The changes were directly approved by Mark Zuckerberg and resulted in massive amounts of social traffic if they were not on Zuckerberg’s chosen list.

The alteration was made as a result of Facebook’s decision to not show as much political news to the general public and instead focus on post from people on their friends list.

