Banksy confirms new mural is by the artist over Instagram.

Speculations grew in Nottingham after a mural of a young girl hula-hooping with a bicycle wheel with a real bike place next to it with a missing back wheel with the front one all crooked was by the famously allusive graffiti artist.

The speculation ended when the artist posted on his Instagram with a photo of the mural confirming that it was indeed by him.

A local businessman told the BBC that he saw a van with blacked-out windows on the evening of Tuesday, October 13 pretending that they had broken down.

The gentleman entered his shop to buy two Ribenas, they asked him who the artist was? the man replied with just a simple ´wink´

Banksy’s identity has always been unknown by the public with many conspiracy theories out there as to who the artist is.

Only last month, Art Attacks, Neil Buchanan, released a statement stating that he wasn’t the artist after the theory went viral.

