Actress Rhona Fleming dies at the age of 97, Fleming starred in many movies throughout the 40s and 50s along with side Ronald Reagan, Kirk Douglas, and Charlton Heston.

Fleming became massively popular after landing her first role along with Bing Crosby in the movie “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court ” (1949). Producers were mesmerised by her flaming red hair and mysterious green eyes, which she found to be a hindrance on occasions.

Speaking in an interview in 1990 she said “Suddenly my green eyes were green. My red hair was flaming red. My skin was porcelain white,. There was suddenly all this attention on how I looked rather than the roles I was playing”

Fleming also had a wonderful singing voice, moving to vegas in her later life performing on stage with a touring act.

