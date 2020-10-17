A career in the movies for Roquetas de Mar

ROQUETAS could find itself in the running to be chosen as the location for Almeria province’s future Film City.

Manolo Garcia, the PSOE party’s spokesman on the Roquetas de Mar council, recently met the project’s promoters, who are currently looking for land in a “suitable area” in Almeria.

If Roquetas were chosen for the €15 million scheme, this would generate more than a million jobs, Garcia said.

“This is an opportunity that Roquetas cannot allow to pass it by,” he declared.

Aware of the potential advantages for the town, Garcia announced that the PSOE intended to propose a motion at the council’s next plenary meeting, suggesting that the local government should look for municipally-owned land that would be suitable for the Film City project.

This could be ceded in exchange for an annual fee, as happens with other local installations including the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones centre, Garcia pointed out.

“We know that the town hall is aware of the project,” the spokesman said, while maintaining that Roquetas’ mayor Gabriel Amat and his team consistently viewed business schemes like these “with apathy.”

It was for this reason that the party intended to propose support for the Film City project at the next council meeting, he added.

Garcia stressed the importance of attracting investors and meeting businessmen capable of creating employment inside the town.

“We also need to attract the attention of sectors that could free us from total dependency on agriculture and tourism,” the PSOE spokesman argued.

“We need to back the new technologies, turn Roquetas de Mar into a growth centre, focusing on technology as well as the green economy while backing the audio-visual and video games sector,” Garcia said.

The spokesman urged the local town hall to move rapidly. “Other town halls could end up with this very important project instead of Roquetas,” he insisted.

