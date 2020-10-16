“You’re the president – you’re not like someone’s crazy uncle.” Donald Trump and NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie have an explosive debate at the town hall.

IN an evening that saw Trump appear to admit to owing $400 million and forget when he was tested for coronavirus, town hall moderator Guthrie was further baffled that Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory that Navy Seals had killed Osama bin Laden’s body double. Trump insisted that he “won’t take a position” on the issue, but Guthrie challenged him that he’s not “someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”

Seen wiping his nose at the commercial break and wearing band aids on his hands – an indication that he may be receiving intravenous fluids – Trump claimed that he couldn’t remember when he last tested negative for Covid before he was diagnosed with it on October 3.

“’I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” Trump said in response to Guthrie’s question.

After a combative night which was in stark contrast with Joe Biden’s sedate ABC appearance, Trump’s campaign team boasted that he had “defeated opponent” Guthrie and “masterfully handled her attacks.”

