Tesco worker finally found guilty of murdering his neighbour

Tesco worker found guilty of murdering his neighbour by strangulation.

David Roustoby from York has been convicted of the murder of John David Clarke, in April 2007.

Roustoby has finally been sentenced for the killing after the court saw footage of him bragging about the killing of Clarke for “being a nonce”, despite him having no record of sexual offences or even any allegations against him.

The former Tesco worker, Roustoby, strangled his neighbour with a tie and subsequently dumped his body into a local river. The crime happened in 2007 however Roustoby is only now being sentenced, 13 years later, after the jury at York Crown Court finally saw through his lies and deception.

The piece of evidence that enabled the conviction and sentencing was a video that surfaced of Roustoby plying Clarke with alcohol prior to drugging him and then strangling him with the tie.

Mr Clarke was discovered face down in a local river by a local doctor.

The video confession was recorded in 2019 and finally sees the former Tesco worker convicted of the disgraceful crime. In the video he can be heard boasting about “getting away with murder”.

