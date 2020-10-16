Model on Ryanair flight forced to take off designer facemask

A MODEL says she was ordered to put on a dirty mask on a Ryanair flight after she was stopped from wearing her own.

Bluebell Wooi was wearing a floral reusable face-covering made by a fashion designer friend for a flight back to the UK from Italy.

But as she was boarding, she was ordered to take it off and put on a disposal mask.

Because she did not have one she was told to ask the other passengers for a spare.

Bluebell did as ordered but said the only disposable mask she found was one covered in dirt and had already been worn by the stranger who gave it to her.

And she claimed to make matters worse, the crew themselves were all wearing reusable fabric masks, much like the one she was originally wearing.

‘No one else seemed to be told to put on another mask as far as I could see other than the man in front of me.

‘I don’t know if there was some kind of memo I missed about wearing a disposable mask over a reusable one, but if there was one, I didn’t receive it.’

