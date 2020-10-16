A gunman ‘shouting Allahu Akbar’ has been shot by police in Paris after he reportedly ‘beheaded’ a man in the street.

While initial reports were that a man had been ‘beheaded’ by a gunman in the Conflans-Saint-Honorine area of Paris, police sources later confirmed that he had been stabbed in the throat. A local official said that when police arrived at the scene, the gunman began threatening them with his weapons.

-- Advertisement --



“The unidentified killer then fled to the nearby town of Eragny-sur-Oise, around two miles away, where he refused to surrender. He was waving a gun by this time and further threatened officers,” said the source. “This is when he was shot dead by police. Around ten shots were heard.”

Agence France-Presse reported that the ‘beheaded’ victim was found at 5:30pm near a school.

France’s Anti-terror prosecutor PNAT is now opening a case into the incident.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man ‘beheaded’ by gunman ‘shouting Allahu Akbar’ in Paris”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!