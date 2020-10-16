Woman is found dead on NYC subway

A HISPANIC woman in her 30’s has been found dead on a New York City subway, as the City struggles to contain a shocking rise in violent crime.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was discovered ‘face down’ on a train as it pulled into the Stillwell Ave station at Coney Island early on Friday, October 16.

Authorities told NBC New York she was found around 1 am, but it appeared she ‘had been dead well before then’.

A source claimed that the victim was found with a bloody nose and had footprints across her body ‘as if someone had trampled over her’.

She was wearing a pink shirt, a pink coat, and black pants at the time she was discovered.

The NYPD has commenced an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

