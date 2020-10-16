German Leader fears we´re heading for ´disaster´ due to alarming infection rates.

Angela Merkel has expressed her concerns to local leaders amid fears that Germany is heading for ´disaster´ following their refusal to agree on her vigorous new coronavirus proposals.

Her announcement comes after cases in Europe are escalating at an alarming rate which rattled Merkel in which she lost her temper with the state leaders stating to them, “What we’ve agreed is not enough to ward off disaster”

France has seen a massive hike in cases with 30,621 new cases taking their total to over 800,000.

In Italy, deaths have doubled and many other European countries have seen their highest infection rate figures since the pandemic arose. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland also recorded their highest ever daily case tallies on Thursday.

Although the rates are alarming, we cannot compare these figures to what we saw in March due to increased testing but we are seeing an increase of people in hospitals and more deaths.

