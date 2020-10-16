Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group appoints administrators

ANOTHER UK High Street Store is in trouble as the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group (EWM) which has some 265 stores, (many situated in major picturesque tourist destinations around the country) has called in administrators.

The intention is to try to restructure and save the business but closure of at least 50 EWM shops with the loss of 600 jobs is expected.

The Group, controlled by Dubai based British entrepreneur Philip Day additionally owns the Peacock fast fashion chain which in turn has more than 500 outlets around the UK as well as others smaller operations, all of which could be in trouble.