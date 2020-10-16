Covid-19 Deaths are set to soar over the next couple of weeks according to a study at Cambridge University.

THE grim projection has been sent to Boris Johnson’s group of scientific experts for their analysis.

The study is projecting that death cases could hit anywhere between 240 and 690 in one day, matching similar death rates we saw in March.

Medical Research Council (MRC) published their findings on October 12 on how quickly the virus is spreading across the country.

They found that virus cases could double in under a week with a large proportion of the cases being asymptomatic.

MRC said “Our current estimate of the number of infections occurring each day across England is 47,000.

“We predict that the number of deaths each day is likely to be between 240 and 690 on October 26.”

The average forecast of the number of deaths for October 26 was 421.

