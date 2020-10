REGARDING the recent article “Denia hospital trials convalescent plasma therapy” the Euro Weekly News wishes to make clear that the study is not headed by Dr Rodrigo Jover of Alicante General hospital as stated.

Dr Francisco Jover, from San Juan hospital, is leading the study, together with Dr Marina Blanes from La Fe hospital in Valencia City, and Drs Arbona and Ortiz from the Valencian Community Transfusion Centre.

We apologise for any confusion that could have been caused.