Celebrating Remembrance Day in the New Normal and what are the options to ensure this day still goes ahead despite future restrictions.

Remembrance Day is an important date in the calendar for many people across the nations of the commonwealth. It is a time of community when people come together to remember the bravery and sacrifices of those that came before us and also a time to give thanks for all the sacrifices they made for our future.

Remembrance Day, observed annually on November 11, is celebrated throughout the entire commonwealth, currently 53 member states, all of whom are former colonies of the British Empire, and is celebrated to mark Armistice Day, the date on which a final ceasefire in the war efforts between the Allies and Germany occurred on the Western front.

However, this year, it is likely that celebrations and ceremonies will be conducted in a particularly unfamiliar fashion. With the global coronavirus pandemic refusing to slow down and restrictions continuing to adapt, amend and change in all countries across the globe, it is unclear what the public will and won’t be able to do come November 11.

However, there are still a range of way you can show you support and remembrance despite the current situation.

Here are our Top 4 suggestions:

Wear a red poppy on your lapel

After World War 1, the wearing of a Red Poppy quickly became a mainstay in the celebration of our troupes and veteran for their service and sacrifice. The red poppy represents the blood shed by soldiers for us to maintain our rights, liberties and freedoms.

Millions of Commonwealth citizens take part in this silent but meaningful gestures which gives a sense of community and respect to the day and shows a united support of the actions of those no longer with us.

Participate in the Nationwide two-minute silence

At 11am, join the rest of the country, and those further a field, in observing a two-minute silence. 11am is particularly poignant time as it was the precise moment that the Armistice was signed in 1918.

It is important during the silence to be able to focus our thoughts on remembering all soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Cite the poem “The Ode of Remembrance”

Written by Laurence Binyon in 1914, the “Ode of Remembrance” is part of the poem “For the Fallen,” which originally honored the British soldiers who died on the Western Front. It is now recited as a general commemoration of all soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Attend an online event

With our new normal ever changing and many national events either being cancelled or amended, the online arena has become the safe space to ensure that everyone can still come together as a community to remember the fallen and celebrate the end of a war that saw devastation to so many.

