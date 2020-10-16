Breaking News – Vaccine hopes as Chinese jab found to be safe

HOPES of getting a Covid-19 vaccine were boosted once more after an experimental Chinese jab was found to be safe and produce an immune response.

Every volunteer given a double-dose of state-owned firm Sinopharm’s vaccine made antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

In theory, this would protect them from catching the virus again in the future, or at least protect them from developing a severe case of the disease.

Ministers repeatedly insisted Britain could start to use a Covid-19 jab by September, but the government has still yet to approve any vaccine because of a lack of data.

Number 10 yesterday, October 15, admitted the chances of getting one rolled-out before Christmas were ‘slim’, with World Health Organisation officials now claiming one won’t be ready until 2021 at the earliest.

Oxford University’s experimental vaccine is considered the front-runner but Downing Street has also bought supplies of 340 million different vaccines, in a spread-betting approach to ensure the UK doesn’t miss out on any scientific breakthrough.

The results of the first two phases of clinical trials of Sinopharm’s vaccine, published in The Lancet, come after experts released promising results of another candidate jab made by Pfizer and its German partner.

A vaccine is considered key to ending the Covid-19 pandemic because it ensures a person will not catch the coronavirus.